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The Dark Side Of Meat Loaf - RIP Little Sister Marianne Osbøl [23.01.2022]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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285 views • January 23, 2022
Note: It was my 'plan' to make a little video with and about Meat Loaf, but then I stumbled over this video from one of the channels I follow.
My father died for many years ago 52 years old so I break his record (I'm 57 years old now), he was a BIG fan of Meat Loaf so me and my littlesister (just died, link below) was living up hearing Meat Loaf.
I still like hear him some times. RIP little sister Marinanne Osbøl :(
--
My little Sister Now Dead + 'Situation' Update Denmark 'CV-19 Passport' in 5 min [12.11.2021]
Note: My little sister Marianne just died Thursday night on 11 November 2021... 55 years old... She was also brainwashed and believed the satanic system and she also took the 'TEst' and 'Jab'...R.I.P. Marianne Osbøl... 'If it Doesn't Kill You, it Will Only Make You Stronger''You will notice the more awake you are, the less patience you have for opinions because you are operating on a different spiritual maturity.' 'There is NO such thing as a Coincidence!' - Tamara
https://www.bitchute.com/video/npj51vBQraj4/
--

4,552 views Jan 23, 2022 - This is a video I made back in 2017.
https://youtu.be/PHy8KXNc3yg
RV Truth
34.3K subscribers
https://youtu.be/PHy8KXNc3yg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcuqC_1NEx2PAJUDZbnTfjA

Banned Free: https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=Russianvids
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy