MKUltra Mind Control (2019) by Jay Myers



Re: Mirror Source - Jay Myers

Manchurian candidates, mind-controlled sex slaves, could these actually be real? This Documentary explores the history and use of MK-Ultra.

Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.