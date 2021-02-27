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Why Any Good Pastor Should Teach Evolution
Celebrate Truth
Celebrate Truth
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40 views • February 27, 2021
Originally uploaded to YouTube on Jul 23, 2018 with 4.8K views.
"Genesis was not to give a literal scientific account of creation, but a mythopoetic one." Here we go again with more scientism spreading through the church like cancer.
http://lutheranconfessions.blogspot.com/2016/06/why-i-teach-evolution-as-christian.html

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science, scientism, flat earth, bible, cosmology
science, scientism, bible, cosmology, geology, physics, astronomy, navigation
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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