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61,000 Minnesota chickens were euthanized by Government Force!!
ZGoldenReport
ZGoldenReport
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609 views • April 22, 2020
Egg demand shifted, and 61,000 Minnesota chickens were euthanized!!
Contract farmer forced to lose his 61,000 chickens, and maybe his livelihood.
Kerry Mergen, a contract egg farmer near Albany, Minn., got word on a Wednesday the chickens in his barn would be euthanized. A crew showed up the next morning and started gassing the birds with carbon dioxide.

The sudden drop in demand for food at restaurants, school cafeterias and caterers shut down by the pandemic has ripped through farming. Milk has been dumped, eggs smashed and ripe lettuce plowed under.

Now, farms are killing animals sooner than planned.

Mergen said he initially couldn’t believe it when a field manager from Daybreak Foods, the Lake Mills, Wis.-based firm that owned and paid to feed the flock of 61,000 birds, said they might be killed early. His contract called for the flock to produce eggs until fall.
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zgoldenreportgovernment forced farmer to kill livestockminnesota government euthanized 61000 chickens61000 chickens euthanized in minnesotaminnesota government slaughtered 61000 chickensgovernment forcing farmers to destroy farmsfarmers order to destroy their farms
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