Chinese Whistleblower – COVID Was Intentional!, 3697

Good evening, I’m still reporting on the coup!



According to a report in today’s Daily Mail, a Chinese whistleblower, who was once a Communist Party insider, says that China deliberately spread COVID at the World Military Games two months before the rest of the world became cognizant of the virus.



Wei Jingsheng said the World Military Games were the CCP’s first test of a superspreader event.



The games, a tournament for about 9,000 military athletes from around the world, were held in Wuhan in Oct. of 2019, two months before China notified the World Health Organization about its first cases. Many of these athletes were taken ill by a mystery sickness at the games.



According to a new Sky News documentary entitled, “What Really Happened in Wuhan,” Mr. Jingsheng said:



“I thought the Chinese government would take this opportunity to spread the virus during the Military Games, as many foreigners would show up there.”



“[I knew] of the possibility of the Chinese government using some strange weapons, including biological weapons, because I knew they were doing experiments of that sort.”



According to the Daily Mail report, Mr. Jingsheng’s allegations have been supported by the former Principal China adviser to the U.S. State Department, Miles Yu.



Yu stated that German, French and American athletes were stricken with COVID-like symptoms at the games, but never tested because tests did not yet exist.



Jingsheng has been a long-time democracy campaigner who served time in a Chinese prison for “counter-revolutionary activities.”



He said he first heard of the whispers of a new SARS virus on WeChat and other Chinese social media platforms. He then apparently confirmed these rumors Beijing Communist Party insiders shared their fears about the outbreak and even described the central government coverup..



He then took his concerns to senior figures within the Trump administration in Nov. 2019, but was ignored. Of course, Trump officials had plenty on their plate with rumors of rampant election fraud.



In Feb. 2020, the Chinese government even floated the rumor that it was the American athletes who deliberately spread the virus at the World Military Games. But by then, no one seemed convinced by anything coming from the Chinese Communist government.



I’m still reporting from the soon-to-be-restored citadel of world freedom. Good day.