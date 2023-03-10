https://gettr.com/post/p2aq188af9e

【NFSC @CPAC 】03/03/2023 Rachel interviews Candidate for Governor Missouri Dr. Robert Olson: If we cut off Western money and Western technology in 100 days, Xi will be flat as a pancake and the CCP will die. Communism is here in the US and they control the Uniparty. They have bought and paid for the Republicans and the Democrats. There's more than half of the senators that vote in whichever way Xi Jinping wants them to vote.





【新中国联邦DC星火行动】03/03/2023 瑞秋采访密苏里州州长候选人罗伯特·奥尔森医生：如果我们在100天内切断西方对中共的资金和技术支持，习近平就会被压扁成饼，中共也会随之消亡。共产主义已经来到美国，中共控制着“深层政府”，买通了共和党人和民主党人，有一半以上的参议员会按照习近平希望的结果去投票。





