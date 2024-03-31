Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Which Jerusalem are you headed for?
channel image
Brachaim's
135 Subscribers
41 views
Published 14 hours ago

Do you know for certain that everything you believe is correct and complete? Or are there some things in Scripture that you have wondered about and struggled with the meaning? Join Tom as he discusses something that he has analyzed for years.

Have you ever pondered why "New Jerusalem" appears nowhere in the Old Testament, and nowhere in the gospels? Why is this? Are you looking for answers in the right places? Join Tom as he shares how his many years of study have helped him answer this question.

Keywords
analysisjerusalemscripturenew jerusalemisraelitesyah kingdom

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket