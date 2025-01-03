© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A dream from my lovely Jesus Christ concernig the reason the dark kingdom is creating so many robots. As well as theArchangel Gabriel who reveals to me information about the AI Beast system.
Daniel 11:39 Thus shall he do in the most strong holds with a strange god, whom he shall acknowledge and increase with glory: and he shall cause them to rule over many, and shall divide the land for gain.
My Lovely Jesus Ministry
Vicki Parnell
P.O Box 29
Bridgeport, AL. 35740
Donate Links:
GiveSendGo
https://www.givesendgo.com/MyLovleyJesusMinistry
Paypal
https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis
Cash App
$MyLovelyJesus
https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate
Bitcoin
bc1qy8lugk72hl37ulyyxfphmwez4arwwkkxlwpw84
Facebook Group (Comments for members are off)
https://www.facebook.com/groups/mylovelyjesusministry
Telegram Channel (Comments for members are off)
https://t.me/+JoKMxFWBY6I5YWVh
Free eBook Download:
https://books.bookfunnel.com/bundlemyjesuschrist
YouTube Sites:
YouTube channel #1 Main Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ
YouTube channel #2
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ
Bitchute Channel:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/
Brighteon Channel:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell
Rumble Channel:
https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271
Odysee Channel: