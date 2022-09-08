Phoenix - Hopi Blue Star Kachina Prophecy - The Time of Purification & The 8th Fire

This is a time of great prophecy for people of all traditions, and one of the most important prophecies of this time is the Hopi Blue Star Kachina Prophecy. I write about the prophecies and how they are working through the geopolitical situation around the world. It is only when we return to the ways of our Elders and Ancestors that we will begin to come together and begin healing our planet, creating new communities. A'ho. #BirdClanMessenger





Miigwetch to Photobucket for the visuals and Dan Fogelberg for his beautiful song, Phoenix. Thank you for your music.





Come Visit

www.birdclanmessenger.com



