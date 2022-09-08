Phoenix - Hopi Blue Star Kachina Prophecy - The Time of Purification & The 8th Fire

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a time of great prophecy for people of all traditions, and one of the most important prophecies of this time is the Hopi Blue Star Kachina Prophecy. I write about the prophecies and how they are working through the geopolitical situation around the world. It is only when we return to the ways of our Elders and Ancestors that we will begin to come together and begin healing our planet, creating new communities. A'ho. #BirdClanMessenger
Miigwetch to Photobucket for the visuals and Dan Fogelberg for his beautiful song, Phoenix. Thank you for your music.
Come Visit
www.birdclanmessenger.com