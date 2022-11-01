Interactive Mother-Daughter Devotional by Linsey Driskill Brings Women of the Bible to Life

Linsey Driskill was reading books about women of the Bible to her daughters when she realized that they weren’t engaging with the topics and story as much as she wanted them to. It was this lack of engagement and age appropriate stories, that inspired Linsey to create her own, hands-on, discussion-driven devotional, geared for mothers and their daughters ages 6-10 to read and do together! The devotional, Beautiful Hearted Women of the Bible, is brimming with impactful studies on Scripture’s most memorable female role models and jam-packed with easy, fun activities for moms and daughters to complete at home with little cost or setup required. This exciting devotional teaches about warrior women God wants us to emulate.
TAKEAWAYS
We should be showing others how to live and love, not necessarily how not to live
Linsey manages For Girls Like You, a magazine that is clean, Christ-centered, and inspiring for teen and tween girls
The activities in Linsey’s devotional are simple and accessible - all you need are a few items that can be found at home
The reflective and imaginative questions in Linsey’s devotional will help moms and daughters create a closer bond
