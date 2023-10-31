Create New Account
Tucker Carlson + Nigel Farage Discuss Refugees, Britain + the Demise of the West
Tucker Carlson brought on Nigel Farage to discuss the state of Britain, the conservative party there that is destroying the country, including riches Cenac, as well as the coals to host refugees from the Palestine area, which most of the world believe is the responsibility of Christian nations.


#tuckercarlson #tucker #nigelfarage

conservativesimmigrationmuslimstucker carlsonisraelpalestinebritainrefugeesnigel farageus politicsbad ideashummusrichie sunnapalestine israel warimporting bad ideas

