Tax Revolt: Starve the Zionist Beast

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Peymon Mottahedeh joins to smash the biggest con job alive— there is NO constitutional requirement, NO statute, NOTHING forcing you to hand over your hard-earned cash to a government run by child-raping, blood-drinking Satanists who bomb kids abroad and poison you at home.
🎉 IT’S STEW’S BIRTHDAY BUT YOU GET THE GIFT! For the month of March only, take $31 OFF an annual Locals subscription. That means a full year of: ✔ Uncensored shows ✔ Behind-the-scenes content ✔ Early access to documentaries ✔ Exclusive members-only streams ✔ Direct interaction inside the community! No algorithms. No shadow bans. No middlemen. Just real content in a space that belongs to the people. Offer valid through March 31. 👉 Join now at HTTPS://StewPeters.tv and lock in your $31 savings before the month ends. Celebrate freedom. Celebrate community. Celebrate the year ahead.
🛒 The Official SPN Store 🛒 for all things Stew Crew merchandise and more! Every purchase supports uncensored journalism and the mission to expose the truth.
🔗 Shop Now: https://spnstore.com/