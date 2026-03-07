Tax Revolt: Starve the Zionist Beast

Peymon Mottahedeh joins to smash the biggest con job alive— there is NO constitutional requirement, NO statute, NOTHING forcing you to hand over your hard-earned cash to a government run by child-raping, blood-drinking Satanists who bomb kids abroad and poison you at home.





🎉 IT’S STEW’S BIRTHDAY BUT YOU GET THE GIFT! For the month of March only, take $31 OFF an annual Locals subscription. That means a full year of: ✔ Uncensored shows ✔ Behind-the-scenes content ✔ Early access to documentaries ✔ Exclusive members-only streams ✔ Direct interaction inside the community! No algorithms. No shadow bans. No middlemen. Just real content in a space that belongs to the people. Offer valid through March 31. 👉 Join now at HTTPS://StewPeters.tv and lock in your $31 savings before the month ends. Celebrate freedom. Celebrate community. Celebrate the year ahead.





🛒 The Official SPN Store 🛒 for all things Stew Crew merchandise and more! Every purchase supports uncensored journalism and the mission to expose the truth.





🔗 Shop Now: https://spnstore.com/