🎵 Safe Space (Trigger Alert) (Original Lyrics by Sol Luckman) #Shorts #music #musicvideo #punk

Lyrics as seen in Sol Luckman's new self-illustrated memoir, MUSINGS FROM A SMALL ISLAND
It triggers me
When you trigger me
Your stick’s big
But my trauma’s bigger
I say shut up
You say go figure
Safe space
My escape
Safe space
Mind escape
Education’s overrated
Take what you fear
And let it be hated
I’m here to learn
Not think
You’re here to burn
Not shrink
We’re incompatible
Duality stinks
I’m right
You’re wrong
I’ll listen
But not for long
You’ve got the proof
And I can’t handle the truth
It triggers me
When you trigger me Your stick’s big
But my trauma’s bigger I scream shut up
You shrug go figure
