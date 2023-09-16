🎵 Safe Space (Trigger Alert) (Original Lyrics by Sol Luckman) #Shorts #music #musicvideo #punk

🎶 Lyrics as seen in Sol Luckman’s new self-illustrated memoir, MUSINGS FROM A SMALL ISLAND (https://solluckman.substack.com/p/premiering-sol-luckmans-new-memoir)





It triggers me

When you trigger me

Your stick’s big

But my trauma’s bigger

I say shut up

You say go figure





Safe space

My escape

Safe space

Mind escape

Education’s overrated

Take what you fear

And let it be hated





I’m here to learn

Not think

You’re here to burn

Not shrink

We’re incompatible

Duality stinks





I’m right

You’re wrong

I’ll listen

But not for long

You’ve got the proof

And I can’t handle the truth





It triggers me

When you trigger me Your stick’s big

But my trauma’s bigger I scream shut up

You shrug go figure





