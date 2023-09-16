Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🎵 Safe Space (Trigger Alert) (Original Lyrics by Sol Luckman) #Shorts #music #musicvideo #punk
channel image
Sol Luckman Uncensored
32 Subscribers
19 views
Published 17 hours ago

🎶 Lyrics as seen in Sol Luckman’s new self-illustrated memoir, MUSINGS FROM A SMALL ISLAND (https://solluckman.substack.com/p/premiering-sol-luckmans-new-memoir)


It triggers me

When you trigger me

Your stick’s big

But my trauma’s bigger

I say shut up

You say go figure


Safe space

My escape

Safe space

Mind escape

Education’s overrated

Take what you fear

And let it be hated


I’m here to learn

Not think

You’re here to burn

Not shrink

We’re incompatible

Duality stinks


I’m right

You’re wrong

I’ll listen

But not for long

You’ve got the proof

And I can’t handle the truth


It triggers me

When you trigger me Your stick’s big

But my trauma’s bigger I scream shut up

You shrug go figure


🧨 BE SURE TO SUBSCRIBE HERE: https://www.youtube.com/user/CrowRising


 ╔═╦╗╔╦╗╔═╦═╦╦╦╦╗╔═╗

 ║╚╣║║║╚╣╚╣╔╣╔╣║╚╣═╣

 ╠╗║╚╝║║╠╗║╚╣║║║║║═╣

 ╚═╩══╩═╩═╩═╩╝╚╩═╩═╝


❤️ Please comment, like, subscribe, share & consider additionally supporting this channel ...


👉 Heal & Transform Your Life http://www.phoenixregenetics.org


👉 Potentiate Your DNA https://amzn.to/3vaUWyl


👉 Donate bitcoin 14ptJHFnNTxRnm757CxAWFtXfggy8BpwHG


👉 Donate with PayPal https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=XRGGCMU8TBE2G


👀 DISCLAIMER: Affiliate links possibly afoot. Trolls banned immediately. No medical claims made. Opinions expressed here are just that. Growing up is your responsibility.

Keywords
satireparodyeducationmusicleftwokemusic videotriggeredleftismpunktriggercommon coreplandemicscamdemicsafe spacepunk musicwokeismsol luckmanmusings from a small island

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket