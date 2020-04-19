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Smithfield plant in South Dakota now has Traced COVID19 in the Meat!?!
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132 views • April 19, 2020
No coronavirus stay-home order in South Dakota despite hot spot traced to Smithfield plant.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem remains among a handful of governors who have not issued statewide stay-at-home orders as most of her state's coronavirus cases are clustered around a Smithfield pork processing center in the state's biggest city, Sioux Falls.
Noem has extended her state's emergency declaration until May 31, closing schools and encouraging telework, and resists a one-size-fits-all approach. The state has reported six deaths out of 988 cases, and the governor has directed via executive order that adults over 65 in the state's hot zone to stay home.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem remains among a handful of governors who have not issued statewide stay-at-home orders as most of her state's coronavirus cases are clustered around a Smithfield pork processing center in the state's biggest city, Sioux Falls.
Noem has extended her state's emergency declaration until May 31, closing schools and encouraging telework, and resists a one-size-fits-all approach. The state has reported six deaths out of 988 cases, and the governor has directed via executive order that adults over 65 in the state's hot zone to stay home.
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