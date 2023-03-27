Heads Up! Big Chemical Spill Into Delaware River, Philadelphia Residents Told to Drink Bottled Water

#Breaking #News #Philadelphia- An estimated 8,100 gallons of latex finishing solution was released in Otter Creek, a Delaware River tributary near Bristol, the U.S. Coast Guard said Saturday. Authorities said they were alerted of the spill just before midnight Friday.

Philadelphia officials on Sunday morning advised residents to consider switching to bottled water following a chemical spill late Friday night in Bucks County that affected the Delaware River.

The City of Philadelphia advised area residents on Sunday to drink bottled water “out of caution” after a chemical spill in the Delaware River.

“City of Phila recommends using bottled drinking water from 2PM 3/26/2023 until further notice for all Phila Water Department customers,” according to cell phone push alerts shared with CNN. #Breaking #News #Philadelphia

