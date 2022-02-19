EMERGENCY: Doctor Exposes WHO Blueprint For Global Healthcare Control

Doctor Peter Breggin exposes WHO Blueprint For Global Healthcare Control. While some restrictions are being pulled back right now, documents show plans are in the works to create a New World HEALTH order. He warns what this would mean for our civil liberties and the future of our health.

Dr. Breggin is known as “The Conscience of Psychiatry” for his many decades of successful reform work in the mental health field, but recently turned his attention to the misuse of Science surrounding COVID-19 and its origins. He and his wife Ginger Breggin recently released the book COVID-19 and the Global Predators: We are the Prey. Dr. Breggin is a Harvard-trained psychiatrist and former full-time Consultant at NIMH and part-time for the FAA. He has been approved as a medical expert in over 100 legal cases in state and federal courts on issues relating to adverse drug effects, drug approval, the pharmaceutical industry, and the FDA. He is the author of two dozen medical, scientific, and best-selling popular books, as well as dozens of scientific articles.