World War E: The Global Energy Conflict, an interview with Matt Bracken and Michael Yon

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Is the world already in a new kind of world war? This discussion argues that today's biggest battlefield isn't just territory—it's energy. From strategic chokepoints to global alliances, every move could reshape the future. Are we witnessing World War E unfold?
#WorldWarE #EnergyCrisis #Geopolitics #GlobalConflict #BreakingNews #Preparedness
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