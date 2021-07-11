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Joe Biden EMBARASSES Himself in Front of the World after Failing to do Simple Math
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480 views • July 11, 2021
Collin Rugg from Trending Politics reports, On Wednesday, Joe Biden completely embarrassed himself when he said that he wants kids to have a minimum of 14 years of education. Later on in the speech however, Biden confusingly said, “I want to guarantee the additional four years of public education for every person in America.”
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