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THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - PART 1 ,, OUR TRUE HISTORY !!!!
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24 views • November 01, 2021
THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - PART 1 ,, OUR TRUE HISTORY !!!!
Who is the Cabal? In this 17 part series, the Cabal will be fully exposed. As time is running out, we will upload one part every week. Research and script are done... for all 17 parts. Only the editing is left. Therefore, one part per week. This Sequel is not about Q, nor Trump. It is about the Cabal. It will give you info that will blow you off your socks. Crime, murder, money laundering, cartels, high treason, all of which under your noise... Meet the Cabal. Next week: part 2.
Join our FallCabal Telegram channel for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal
If you wish to support my work, you can make a donation via my website: https://www.valcabal.nl/
Thank you!
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fallcabal/
Who is the Cabal? In this 17 part series, the Cabal will be fully exposed. As time is running out, we will upload one part every week. Research and script are done... for all 17 parts. Only the editing is left. Therefore, one part per week. This Sequel is not about Q, nor Trump. It is about the Cabal. It will give you info that will blow you off your socks. Crime, murder, money laundering, cartels, high treason, all of which under your noise... Meet the Cabal. Next week: part 2.
Join our FallCabal Telegram channel for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal
If you wish to support my work, you can make a donation via my website: https://www.valcabal.nl/
Thank you!
CREDITS ,, https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fallcabal/
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