NWO: All in the name of ‘democracy’!
Published 16 hours ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to The Cradle.co

The second beast of Revelation 13:11-16, the United States, used to speak as a lamb denoting Christian attributes but now speaks as a dragon, which symbolizes satan in Revelation 12:9. How? Through meaningless wars costing millions of lives and billions of dollars.

"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington

fathergodholy spiritjesus christyeshuaunited statesson of goddemocracyyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsanother comforter

