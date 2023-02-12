How Long Until We CAN'T Live Without AI Jeff Brown The Glenn Beck Podcast Ep 172

Glenn Beck





Feb 11, 2023





Artificial intelligence has made tremendous strides in the past three months alone, but AI bots like ChatGPT are only the beginning. It may not be long, high-tech expert Jeff Brown predicts, before the AI “personalized digital assistant” becomes the new smart phone — a technology we can’t live without. On this episode of "The Glenn Beck Podcast," Jeff Brown joins Glenn to give his predictions about the future that’s right around the corner — and he’s good at making predictions. But depending on who controls the AI, he argues, things could go a number of ways: AI could revolutionize things like homeschooling to give us more freedom, or it could be used to enslave us all. Jeff also gives Glenn a preview of the technology he looks most forward to, including nuclear fusion. He explains just how game-changing fusion energy will be and how a revolution in space travel is around the corner with the help of Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Starship rocket.





SPONSORS:

If you're one of the millions of Americans who suffer every day from pain, there is hope, and it comes in the form of Relief Factor. If you want a drug-free and natural way to get your life back, go to https://relieffactor.com or call 800-4-RELIEF to get the $19.95 three-week quick start.





Better Spectacles is offering an introductory 61% off progressive eyewear plus free handcrafted Rodenstock frames. Go to https://BetterSpectacles.com/BECK now to schedule a Tele-Optical appointment. You don’t even have to leave the comfort of your home.





When you buy Grip6 Socks, you’re supporting the American ranchers who raise specialty-bred sheep that produce modern wool. Put your trust and hard-earned money in a company that does it right, making American-made products with American labor, by going to https://grip6.com/BECK





The EdenPURE Thunderstorm Air Purifier uses Oxi technology to naturally send out O3 molecules into the air that destroy odors and air pollutants in your home. Go to http://edenpuredeals.com and enter the discount code “GLENN” to save $200 on an EdenPURE Thunderstorm 3-pack for whole-home protection.









► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKgJ...

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0KCJs6cGScw