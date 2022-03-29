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CREATIVE COMMONS LICENSING , Propaganda, Sex Education in our Schools and much more
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https://creativecommons.org
https://github.com/creativecommons/global-network-strategy/blob/master/GlobalNetworkStrategy-Final.md
https://creativecommons.org/2021/11/08/creating-a-campaign-to-increase-open-access-to-research-on-climate-science-and-biodiversity-a-joint-initiative-of-creative-commons-eifl-and-sparc/
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https://utslib-drupal-library.storage.googleapis.com/public/attachments/page/oer-toolkit---final.pdf
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https://www.aspeninstitute.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Aspen-Institute_Commission-on-Information-Disorder_Final-Report.pdf
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https://www.chcs.org/media/Addressing-Adolescent-Health-Care-and-Well-being-Through-Financial-Incentives_111721.pdf#page=14
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https://learn.nationalchildrensalliance.org/psb
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https://vimeo.com/349472568
https://github.com/creativecommons/global-network-strategy/blob/master/GlobalNetworkStrategy-Final.md
https://creativecommons.org/2021/11/08/creating-a-campaign-to-increase-open-access-to-research-on-climate-science-and-biodiversity-a-joint-initiative-of-creative-commons-eifl-and-sparc/
https://ccglobalsummit2018.sched.com/speaker/meredithjacob
https://blogs.ubc.ca/openeducationethics/
https://www.liberatingstructures.com/6-making-space-with-triz/
https://openedconference.org/2017/keynotes/
https://creativecommons.org/2021/01/12/open-education-lightning-talks-recordings-and-slides/
https://search.creativecommons.org/meta-search
https://search.creativecommons.org/sources
https://ncase.me/polygons/
https://www.biomedcentral.com
https://opensource.creativecommons.org
https://creativecommons.org/about/program-areas/open-science/
https://creativecommons.org/about/program-areas/open-data/
http://opendatahandbook.org/guide/en/what-is-open-data/
https://plos.org
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Creative_Commons_license
https://utslib-drupal-library.storage.googleapis.com/public/attachments/page/oer-toolkit---final.pdf
https://creativecommons.org/2020/12/02/an-open-letter-to-president-elect-biden/
https://journals.plos.org/ploscompbiol/article?id=10.1371/journal.pcbi.1008117
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/a9/a3/ee/7a05fc945a2ec5/US4706689.pdf
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Z_WnxUVa5s
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11713753/
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/0a/fd/1f/a1b2511dfeb63f/US20050055330A1.pdf
https://www.cdc.gov/MMWR/preview/mmwrhtml/su5401a9.htm
https://www.aspeninstitute.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/Aspen-Institute_Commission-on-Information-Disorder_Final-Report.pdf
https://network.creativecommons.org/cc-open-education-platform/
https://www.nationalarchives.gov.uk/doc/open-government-licence/version/2/
https://wwf.panda.org
https://www.mdrtfoundation.org
https://www.mdrtfoundation.org/major-donors
https://www.mdrt.org
https://www.mdrt.org/search//?q=education&;pageNumber=1
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32275669/
https://courses.learnwithjusticeu.com/badges/humantraffickingawareness/
https://info.credly.com/about-us
https://patents.google.com/patent/US6922208B2/en
https://patents.google.com/patent/US10033536B2/en
http://www.imsglobal.org/forum/oneroster-public-forum/201061
https://openbadges.org
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/7a/48/a1/7a7c6c2c626038/US8856221.pdf
https://patents.google.com/patent/US11107588B2/en
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/71/83/f0/32a7001a1731b9/US20130086484A1.pdf
https://www.luminafoundation.org/about/
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/52/e7/c1/184115a95d18cb/US5969156.pdf
https://www.enveritas.org
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/924642/000095014408000552/g11534sv3.htm#101
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/7e/7a/11/211bc02ddb2808/US5629678.pdf
https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/9d/c3/78/cf12e7f9c6b22b/US4717343.pdf
https://theexodusroad.com/partners/
https://patch.com/georgia/kennesaw/molestation-suspect-banned-from-middle-school-two-years-ago
https://www.frontlineeducation.com
https://www.chcs.org/resource/transforming-child-health-care-through-anti-racist-family-driven-approaches/
https://www.chcs.org/resource/addressing-adolescent-health-care-and-well-being-through-financial-incentives/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X9Ja6T5beB8
https://www.urban.org/research/publication/solving-wrong-pockets-problem
https://www.chcs.org/media/Addressing-Adolescent-Health-Care-and-Well-being-Through-Financial-Incentives_111721.pdf#page=14
https://www.jahonline.org/article/S1054-139X(10)00074-1/fulltext
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/12360740/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16526161/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29248022/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26370668/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22495779/
https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0247909
https://www.chcs.org/topics/trauma-informed-care/
https://www.chcs.org/project/mobilizing-for-new-jerseys-children-and-families-preventing-protecting-and-healing-from-adverse-childhood-experiences/
https://www.chcs.org/media/508_Final-NJ-ACEs-Action-Plan-February-2021.pdf
https://files.eric.ed.gov/fulltext/EJ1167355.pdf
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29195762/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33806507/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26447004/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/3059299/
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26612382/
https://philanthropynetwork.org/events/8th-annual-nexus-global-summit
https://www.tccgrp.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Capacity-Building-3.0-How-to-Strengthen-the-Social-Ecosystem.pdf
https://www.tccgrp.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/What-Makes-an-Effective-Advocacy-Organization.pdf
https://learn.nationalchildrensalliance.org/psb
https://learn.nationalchildrensalliance.org/csec-resource-toolkit-sexual-images-resources]
https://vimeo.com/349472568
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