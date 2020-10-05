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Studying the Lord's prayer...
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27 views • October 05, 2020
Many of us pray this prayer, but how many of us are sincerely praying it the way Jesus wants us to. He gave us these words to pray, but why? Want to find out?...
This video will help you to pray the radical way that Jesus wants us to...
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
This video will help you to pray the radical way that Jesus wants us to...
#truth #love #jesus #christ #believe #faith #christian #jesuschrist #christianity #gospel #obey #ministry #sermon
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