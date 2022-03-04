Dr. Richard Bartlett "Spoiler Alert" Budesonide Works

Dr. Bartlett shares some of his time with us at Clay Clarks Reawakening tour in Canton, Ohio in February. 2022 Praise God Dr. Richard Bartlett is a child of God first. A Saint. has the Power of the Holy Spirit. Every other Word he spoke was Jesus died on the cross for us. Jesus paid the price for our sins. Now we are forgiven and endowed by our Created with the Power of the Holy Spirit. God has written his laws, word on our hearts and minds. Our bodies filled with God are now the Temple of God. We are the Ark of the covenant with the Ten Commandments written into us. We are living Epistles. Walking talking Gospels, the power of God to salvation. Budesonideworks.com

Scriptures Roman 15:13 Now may the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you believe in Him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.

James 1:5 If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally, and upbraideth not; and it shall be given him.