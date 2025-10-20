BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Break Free from Bitterness Through Gospel-Centered Forgiveness - Chris Brauns
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
421 followers
2 views • 1 day ago

Forgiveness is a tricky and often deeply painful road to navigate, but luckily, we are not alone in shouldering this seemingly heavy burden. Pastor Chris Brauns of Red Brick Church and author of Unpacking Forgiveness is well-versed in the subject of Gospel-centered forgiveness, which differs significantly from the secular and therapeutic approaches to it. He says that so many wounded people are on a “mental gerbil wheel” because old hurts and bitterness continuously haunt them, yet they don’t know how to move forward and truly embrace forgiveness. Come to Christ first, and He will give you rest. Learning to forgive others is a daily discipline that all Christians should practice. God is a God of justice, and He will fight for you in His perfect timing.



TAKEAWAYS


Don’t be defined by what happened to you, but defined by the good news of the Lord Jesus Christ and His love and grace


God is just, and He will administer justice and righteous vengeance on His own time, not ours


We tend to be impatient and short-tempered with one another when someone offends us


Christians should never be thinking about revenge or executing it



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/4n6c5lN

Unpacking Forgiveness book: https://amzn.to/4opFqry

30 Years Since Oklahoma City Bombing: https://bit.ly/3W8ei4i


🔗 CONNECT WITH CHRIS BRAUNS

Website: https://chrisbrauns.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chris.brauns.3

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cdbrauns

X: https://x.com/chrisbrauns


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

WAVwatch (get $100 off with code TINA): https://wavwatch.com/tina

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

VidAngel (get first month for $1 with code TINA): https://bit.ly/4dpg2vT

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://theccmshow.lightcast.com/


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2024 Recap & 2025 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


#counterculturemom #tinagriffin #chrisbrauns #forgiveness #love #faith #peace #god #healing #jesus #hope #grace #life #believe #spirituality #pray #wisdom #trust #selflove #happiness #meditation #compassion #prayer #forgive #gratitude #bible #truth #spiritual #mercy #motivation #jesuschrist #christian #mentalhealth #religion #thankful #selfcare #calm #inspiration #christ #faithful #kindness #church #family #christianity #strength #gospel #freedom #repent #repentance


Keywords
spiritualgospelforgivenessmeditationemotionalmental healthmercybitternesstina griffincounter culture momselflovechris brauns
