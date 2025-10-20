Break Free from Bitterness Through Gospel-Centered Forgiveness - Chris Brauns

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Forgiveness is a tricky and often deeply painful road to navigate, but luckily, we are not alone in shouldering this seemingly heavy burden. Pastor Chris Brauns of Red Brick Church and author of Unpacking Forgiveness is well-versed in the subject of Gospel-centered forgiveness, which differs significantly from the secular and therapeutic approaches to it. He says that so many wounded people are on a “mental gerbil wheel” because old hurts and bitterness continuously haunt them, yet they don’t know how to move forward and truly embrace forgiveness. Come to Christ first, and He will give you rest. Learning to forgive others is a daily discipline that all Christians should practice. God is a God of justice, and He will fight for you in His perfect timing.
TAKEAWAYS
Don’t be defined by what happened to you, but defined by the good news of the Lord Jesus Christ and His love and grace
God is just, and He will administer justice and righteous vengeance on His own time, not ours
We tend to be impatient and short-tempered with one another when someone offends us
Christians should never be thinking about revenge or executing it
