What? 0% Inflation, Election Fraud Exposed, CDC Balks, and More!

Nobody would ever say that we live in boring times! There is so much popping now that it's become hard to stay on top of it all. But that won't stop us from trying!

So Biden comes out and claims inflation is at 0% in July! You know that's NOT true! But he did say it!

Food is up. Housing is up. Car prices are up.



Then the CDC comes out with quite the whopper today too! If your head doesn't explode now, you're not paying attention!

Everyday, more and more is becoming known about election fraud, and not just in 2020 and not just with the Presidential elections either!

We are on a wild ride.. strap in.. it's not over yet!



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