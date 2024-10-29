Um...anyone want actual video proof of who shot JFK? Anyone?

.....that's right... watch in landscape mode or download and zoom in, or do whatever you gotta do, if you have any trouble seeing it, because it's right there, there is no denying this. Matter of fact, what you're watching here at the start, is a national press conference, given by Bill cooper I think it is.... anyway, it was back in the day when media was completely controlled, so while yes, he held a full press conference on the matter, announcing how Kennedy was shot, the name of the man who did it, and video proof of exactly what happened, but no one in the media reported on it... it was like it never even happened. Good thing I've got it.

It's clear as day once you realize where to keep your eyes peeled, and adapt your vision to the grainy footage... there are no film "artifacts" at play here, or video "anomalies".... it's simply the live recording, in real time, of the most famous and researched assassination, in world history. It was the Secret Service agent, that was driving the car, that did it... he turned his entire head around, as you would expect him to have to do, to get a no-miss shot.... it's his left arm he'd need to use... and no doubt this "turn-around-and-shoot" move, was practiced a hundred times before hand.

This driver assassin seems to have his shooting arm, hidden underneath a special suit coat, to where he could completely turn around... you'd want both eyes on the target, to ensure accuracy, so he turns fully, and lines up the shot like a pro, and does so in a fraction of a second... and then he puts a bullet, point blank, right into Kennedy's brain... the bullet trajectory of which, would result in the brain matter being blown out, onto the back of the car, which is exactly what happened.

It wasn't some magical bullet, that came from behind... the bullet performed as would be expected, which is further evidence the driver shot Kennedy, even though no further evidence is needed, we can clearly see the guy turn, and shoot. We get to see the smoking gun, before and after, it smokes... it doesn't get any more damning than this.

This "discovery" of mine a year or two back, made me wonder if I had jumped timelines or something, or maybe the Mandela effect, or whatever would explain the fact that I'd gone through well over 50 years of life, and never seen this evidence, or even heard anyone mention it... and it's not like I avoid conspiracy theories, as of about 8 years ago, I can't get enough of them, and yet, I had never come across this?.. I had the Clinton/Mena cocaine video back in the 90's, and I knew what really went down in the WACO assault, so it's not like I wasn't paying attention to conspiracy talk.

And I just hear recently how Dr James Corsi, writes like his 3rd book on the JFK assassination, and he's saying how he's got irrefutable proof of 4 shooters being involved, and from what I heard, not ONE of them was the Secret Service driver.... how do you write 3 authoritative, non-fiction books on the subject and not come across this little tid bit? I've heard Corsi is controlled by Mossad, which I guess might explain that, but otherwise, it doesn't make any sense that a researcher wouldn't find this press conference, no matter how non-reported it was.

So I'm the only one that seems to know about this, and has the video proof to back it up... how could that be? Well. Maybe. Just maybe. I'm special. That would sure explain it. No, thank you, not like in the Special Olympics.... don't be a wise guy.