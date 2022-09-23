Create New Account
X22 REPORT Ep. 2881b - Scavino Message Received, The Direction Is Clear, Justice Is Coming
Published 2 months ago
X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News  Ep. 2881b - Sept 22, 2022

Scavino Message Received, The Direction Is Clear, Justice Is Coming

The [DS] is trapped in their own corruption. The people are watching the lies, corruption, the treasons crimes and they are seeing how the country has been infiltrated and how they are desperate to coverup their crimes. The [DS] push is failing, everything they try now will be exposed and the people will see the truth. As the country goes down the tubes the people will demand change, justice and accountability. This time is approaching quickly.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com  site.

