X22 REPORT Ep. 2881b - Scavino Message Received, The Direction Is Clear, Justice Is Coming

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2881b - Sept 22, 2022
Scavino Message Received, The Direction Is Clear, Justice Is Coming
The [DS] is trapped in their own corruption. The people are watching the lies, corruption, the treasons crimes and they are seeing how the country has been infiltrated and how they are desperate to coverup their crimes. The [DS] push is failing, everything they try now will be exposed and the people will see the truth. As the country goes down the tubes the people will demand change, justice and accountability. This time is approaching quickly.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Help take years off the clock with Collagen
--> http://healthwithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.