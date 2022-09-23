X22 REPORT Ep. 2881b - Scavino Message Received, The Direction Is Clear, Justice Is Coming

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X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 2881b - Sept 22, 2022
Scavino Message Received, The Direction Is Clear, Justice Is Coming
The [DS] is trapped in their own corruption. The people are watching the lies, corruption, the treasons crimes and they are seeing how the country has been infiltrated and how they are desperate to coverup their crimes. The [DS] push is failing, everything they try now will be exposed and the people will see the truth. As the country goes down the tubes the people will demand change, justice and accountability. This time is approaching quickly.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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