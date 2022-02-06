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Reset Retreat, False Flag FAILS!
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122 views • February 06, 2022
Jeffrey Prather, The Prather Point. 02.03.2022
On today’s show…
• Why Tonga volcano missiled!
• Canada Truckers & farmers outwit cops!
• BLM blowout!
• Commie colleges collapse!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vtz9c4-reset-retreat-flase-flag-fails.html
On today’s show…
• Why Tonga volcano missiled!
• Canada Truckers & farmers outwit cops!
• BLM blowout!
• Commie colleges collapse!
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vtz9c4-reset-retreat-flase-flag-fails.html
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