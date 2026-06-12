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Meanwhile, on the night of June 11, the Russian Aerospace Forces launched a combined missile attack on military installations of the Ukrainian Army and NATO forces in regions such as Odessa, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv. In total, independent monitoring services recorded more than 50 powerful explosions in almost all key cities of these regions. It is well known that the main targets of Russian missiles and kamikaze drones have become fuel depots, weapon storage facilities, and places of temporary deployment of Ukrainian and NATO military personnel. ................................................................................................................................................................................ ******************************************************
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