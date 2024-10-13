Aftermath of Zionist/USA attack on Basta neighbourhood in Beirut, Lebanon.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Laith Marouf visits the site of a Zionist/USA airforce attack, conducted on October 11th on two buildings in Basta neighbourhood in Beirut, less than a kilometre away from Lebanon's Government House and Parliament, which led to the martyrdom of 22 civilians and injury of hundreds more.
Camera/Montage: Hadi Hotait
Filmed: 12/10/2024
