VA #140 Creator Explores the Purpose and Challenges of Free Will
Description:
Is unconditional free will unique to the Milky Way Galaxy? How does it serve us to be free to do anything we choose, if we must face consequences? Do light beings stay in divine alignment by being empathic? Is punishing a group for one member’s bad behavior, non- divine? Does the self-correcting realm of light beings lead to staleness? Is the Human Free Will Project an answer for complacency, or boredom? How do pain and risk-taking serve us? Creator explains how empowered prayer and the Lightworker Healing Protocol provide the roadmap and instructions we need to prevail and reach our destiny.
