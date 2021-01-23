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Lin Wood Interviews Alleged Whistleblower
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1633 views • January 23, 2021
The swamp is darker, deeper, and wider than anyone can comprehend. This fact makes it difficult for average people to wrap their minds around it all. What is needed most is prayer, repentance, faith, not fear, and a love for truth.
We had government of, by, and for corporations for well over 100 years.
A legal and lawful arbitration award for freedom done on behalf of all Americans stands waiting for due enforcement. www.hudok.info
We had government of, by, and for corporations for well over 100 years.
A legal and lawful arbitration award for freedom done on behalf of all Americans stands waiting for due enforcement. www.hudok.info
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