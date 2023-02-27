The Cost of War is Much More than Financial

Can’t say we weren’t warned. Over and over, and over…and over. Yet here we are today - and as James Madison and others told us - war is costing us dearly, and it’s not just the insane amount being spent, either.
Path to Liberty: Feb 27, 2023
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.