The Cost of War is Much More than Financial
Tenth Amendment Center
Published Yesterday

Can’t say we weren’t warned. Over and over, and over…and over. Yet here we are today - and as James Madison and others told us - war is costing us dearly, and it’s not just the insane amount being spent, either.


Path to Liberty: Feb 27, 2023


