How Hitler & 2 German Military Geniuses defeated Europe's strongest army (France) in 40 days! Part 2

If Britain and France were convinced the Germans could beat them, why didn't they then make peace during the 8 months following the German victory in Poland? Clearly they were sure they could handle a German attack on France. All the evidence shows the French had massive superiority over the Germans.



We look at the 3 geniuses who broke all the known conventions of war and got their way. Guderian, Von Manstein and Hitler were ALONE in believing that with their tiny tanks and mobile forces that they could take on the French and smash the French army decisively. No other general in high command had an ounce of faith in this crazy plan.



Not only did this plan work, but it worked beyond all expectations. In a period of 40 days the Germans achieved what they could not achieve 25 years before in the 4 bloody years of WW1.



This is the story of 3 white men who were geniuses who pulled off the IMPOSSIBLE and made it look EASY!