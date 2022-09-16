Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Diversity Is Not Martha’s Vineyard's Strength | Michael Knowles Show Ep. 1089
40 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now

Liberals meltdown over the arrival of a few dozen illegal aliens in Martha’s Vineyard, a Mexican valedictorian might lose his degree and professional license for questioning transgenderism, and an old-school feminist teaches conservatives how to talk about porn.

Stop giving your money to woke corporations that hate you. Get your Jerem

Keywords
border crisismichael knowlesmigrant invasionmarthas vineyardbus loadsborder updates

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket