Diversity Is Not Martha’s Vineyard's Strength | Michael Knowles Show Ep. 1089

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Liberals meltdown over the arrival of a few dozen illegal aliens in Martha’s Vineyard, a Mexican valedictorian might lose his degree and professional license for questioning transgenderism, and an old-school feminist teaches conservatives how to talk about porn.
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