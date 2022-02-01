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Courts of Heaven: Court of Creation
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15 views • February 01, 2022
As the Grace Corps entered the Court of Creation on behalf of the children and those who took the jab, the God of Creation stood up in His wrath and released judgement on the wicked. Very sobering time!
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