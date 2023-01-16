https://gettr.com/post/p256rxi1b84
01/14/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 56: A fellow fighter from the NFSC said we have to speak up and we have nowhere to escape.
01/14/2023 对邪恶说不 第56天：一个新中国联邦的战友表示，我们需要站出来发声，而且我们无处可逃。
