Dr. Scott Jensen - "Do No Harm. Relieve Suffering"

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Freedom International Livestream
Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany
Guest: Dr. Scott Jensen
Topic: Do No Harm. Relieve Suffering.
https://drscottjensen.com/
Brief Bio:
"Dr. Scott Jensen is a Minnesota family doctor who won the Minnesota Family Physician of the Year in 2016. He has since become one of the most investigated doctors in the country, for challenging the media and political narratives surrounding the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic - from inflated death counts, to the ineffectiveness of lockdowns, to the invasion of our freedoms when it comes to vaccine mandates, Scott Jensen has led the charge both in Minnesota and nationally. He decided to throw his hat in the ring for the Minnesota governor's race in 2022. Since that decision, Scott has generated eye-popping attention - raising well over a million dollars in 6 months (an off year record for Republican challengers), garnering more average Facebook engagement than national figures like Ron Desantis and Kristi Noem, and generating remarkable grassroots excitement. He is the top challenger against Democrat Governor Tim Walz."
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrScottJensen
Twitter: https://twitter.com/drscottjensen
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drscottjensenmn/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ScottJensen
TikTok (Scott has been banned 2 times from the platform): https://www.tiktok.com/@drjensenforyou?
Interview Council
Chris Ryan
Podcast: MINDWARS
https://linktr.ee/mindwars
https://www.mindwars.uk/
Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
https://linktr.ee/GraceAsagra
www.quantumnurse.life
Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/