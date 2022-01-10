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Dr. Scott Jensen - "Do No Harm. Relieve Suffering"
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra RN
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20 views • January 10, 2022
Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life invites you to
Freedom International Livestream
Thursday, Jan 6, 2022 @ 12:00 PM EST 5:00 PM UK 6:00 PM Germany
Guest: Dr. Scott Jensen
Topic: Do No Harm. Relieve Suffering.
https://drscottjensen.com/

Brief Bio:
"Dr. Scott Jensen is a Minnesota family doctor who won the Minnesota Family Physician of the Year in 2016. He has since become one of the most investigated doctors in the country, for challenging the media and political narratives surrounding the handling of the COVID-19 pandemic - from inflated death counts, to the ineffectiveness of lockdowns, to the invasion of our freedoms when it comes to vaccine mandates, Scott Jensen has led the charge both in Minnesota and nationally. He decided to throw his hat in the ring for the Minnesota governor's race in 2022. Since that decision, Scott has generated eye-popping attention - raising well over a million dollars in 6 months (an off year record for Republican challengers), garnering more average Facebook engagement than national figures like Ron Desantis and Kristi Noem, and generating remarkable grassroots excitement. He is the top challenger against Democrat Governor Tim Walz."

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DrScottJensen
Twitter: https://twitter.com/drscottjensen
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/drscottjensenmn/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ScottJensen
TikTok (Scott has been banned 2 times from the platform): https://www.tiktok.com/@drjensenforyou?


Interview Council

Chris Ryan
Podcast: MINDWARS
https://linktr.ee/mindwars
https://www.mindwars.uk/

Grace Asagra, RN MA
Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress to Bless
https://linktr.ee/GraceAsagra
www.quantumnurse.life

Roy Coughlan
Podcast: AWAKENING
https://www.awakeningpodcast.org/
Keywords
healthfreedompoliticsfamilytruthfaithjustice
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy