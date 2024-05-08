Are you afraid of the NUCLEAR HOLOCAUST?

Perhaps you shouldnt be. Unless you can answer the question I pose in this video.

Im open to answers that arent based on emotional programming stemming from watching too many movies.

Lyrics of the song:

核が着弾地点を何万年も放射し、そこが居住不可能になるのなら、どうして今日、150万人もの人々が長崎と広島に住んでいるのだろうか？

彼らが私たちに語った物語は間違っているに違いありません。少なくとも部分的には。

常に脳のスイッチを入れて、あらゆることに疑問を持ちましょう。

誰かがこれについて私の疑問を解決する説明を持っている場合は、私に知らせてください。

If nukes radiate the impact site for tenthousand years, and make it inhabitable, how comes it then that one and a half million people are living in Nagasaki and Hiroshima to this day?

The narrative they told us must be wrong

At least in parts.

Always switch your brain on and question everything.

If anyone has an explanation for this, that clears up my doubts, please let me know.

もしあなたが日本から来ていて、このなぞなぞの答えを知っているなら、私に知らせてください。

日本語で書くことができ、英語を話す必要はありません。

あなたの言っていることを理解するためにオンライン翻訳者を使用します。

Have they just fearporned our brains about this aspect of nukes?

Im not saying that they arent devastating in explosive powers, but what the media told us about radiated wastelands makes no sense!

彼らは核兵器のこの側面について私たちの脳に恐怖を与えただけなのでしょうか？

爆発力が破壊的ではないとは言いませんが、メディアが放射能を帯びた荒野について伝えたことは意味をなさないのです。

Again why are there 1.5 million people living in the radiated wasteland of the media programming?

I think the end of the world trough nukes might just be a mindfuck to fill our heads with fear.

私たちの頭が恐怖でいっぱいになるなんて、マインドファックだ！