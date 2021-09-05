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Eric Clapton - This Has Gotta Stop - Official Music Video
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12 views • September 05, 2021
I really like the animation in this music video by Eric Clapton!
Not many big names in music have a conscience or the guts to sig out for freedom, they all seem to have drunk the Kool Aid!
"This Has Gotta Stop" is available everywhere!
https://orcd.co/thishasgottastop
Eric’s new single entitled “This Has Gotta Stop” from Bushbranch/Surfdog. The song was written by Clapton, produced by his longtime producing partner Simon Climie and is performed by Clapton, Sonny Emery on drums, Nathan East on bass, Sharon White on background vocals along with Nick Ingman as the strings arranger and conductor and Perry Montague-Mason as strings leader.
Directed by Machine That Eats and Dave Kaplan
Animated by Machine That Eats
Bushbranch/Surfdog © & ℗ 2021 EPC Enterprises LLP
Eric Clapton:
Website: https://www.ericclapton.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ericclapton
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericclapton
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ericclapton
Not many big names in music have a conscience or the guts to sig out for freedom, they all seem to have drunk the Kool Aid!
"This Has Gotta Stop" is available everywhere!
https://orcd.co/thishasgottastop
Eric’s new single entitled “This Has Gotta Stop” from Bushbranch/Surfdog. The song was written by Clapton, produced by his longtime producing partner Simon Climie and is performed by Clapton, Sonny Emery on drums, Nathan East on bass, Sharon White on background vocals along with Nick Ingman as the strings arranger and conductor and Perry Montague-Mason as strings leader.
Directed by Machine That Eats and Dave Kaplan
Animated by Machine That Eats
Bushbranch/Surfdog © & ℗ 2021 EPC Enterprises LLP
Eric Clapton:
Website: https://www.ericclapton.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ericclapton
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericclapton
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ericclapton
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