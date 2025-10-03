Which Church Would ChatGPT Choos

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Could an Artificial Intelligence program like ChatGPT pick the true Christian church or at least provide information to assist people interested in knowing that? Dr. Thiel asked ChatGPT to compare the teachings of the Continuing Church of God to those of the Roman Catholic Church. It provided a summary of doctrinal differences and conclusions. Dr. Thiel read some of the doctrines and cited scriptures and historical matters to show which church held to the original beliefs. He also explained that the Continuing Church of God was not Protestant and has apostolic succession. He also referred to a variety of free eBooks available at www.ccog.org for those who wanted more details and information on many of the original Christian doctrines.