Rocco Galati Interviews Catherine Austin Fitts -- Part 2) Central Banks & Moving Money, While Building Trust

Catherine may be best known currently for PLANET LOCKDOWN, her viral video brilliantly dissecting the elite roadmap moving humanity toward transhumanism, the globalist , Big Tech and Big Pharma agenda and the fate of humanity if we cease to awaken.



Catherine is the president of Solari, Inc., publisher of the Solari Report, and managing member of Solari Investment Advisory Services, LLC.



She served as managing director and member of the board of directors of the Wall Street investment bank Dillon, Read & Co. Inc., as Assistant Secretary of Housing and Federal Housing Commissioner at the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development in the first Bush Administration, and was the president of Hamilton Securities Group, Inc.



Catherine has designed and closed over $25 billion in transactions and investments to-date and has led portfolio and investment strategy for $300 billion worth of financial assets and liabilities.



Catherine graduated from the University of Pennsylvania (BA), the Wharton School (MBA) and studied Mandarin Chinese at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. She blogs for the Solari Report at solari.com.



Catherine brings a powerful + dynamic bird’s eye view to the table in this exclusive one on one interview with Rocco of our current state of financial, legal + constitutional climates, where they wanted to take us and what is required of US to stop it.