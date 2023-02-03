Here’s the Best Way To Make AI Work for You

ChatGPT is AWESOME... but here's the catch:





In this video, Omar Mo, founder of the Nomad Cast Podcasting Agency and host of The Nomadic Executive, talks about how people can best utilize the awesome power of ChatGPT but also shares a fair warning about relying on the program too much. ❗

According to Omar, ChatGPT can be a good tool for a lot of things, like generating content ideas, which can really help writers produce top notch articles. ✍️

However, some things that the program generates can be inaccurate, so it is highly encouraged for GPT-3 users to read through the generated content before implementing or using to make sure everything is accurate. 👀

