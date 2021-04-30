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NEW NORMAL WATCH: #209 CANADIAN NURSE FROM HALIFAX NOVA SCOTIA SPEAKS OUT - PART 1 & 2
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45 views • April 30, 2021
SOURCE: ROWGER https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZXMy2MGNUbMP/
2021 04 28 - Originally published on FB, I have kept her name anonymous so that FB trolls don't censor her off the platform. She posted this correction to the video : 'It is not (or may not be yet) UN troops in the UK but what they call “Covid Marshalls” that will be “enforcing covid measures ensuring compliance”.'
Important Discussions : Corrections, Questions to be Answered, V’s, Canada, Climate Lockdowns, Compromised Systems, Communism & more!
2021 04 28 - Originally published on FB, I have kept her name anonymous so that FB trolls don't censor her off the platform. She posted this correction to the video : 'It is not (or may not be yet) UN troops in the UK but what they call “Covid Marshalls” that will be “enforcing covid measures ensuring compliance”.'
Important Discussions : Corrections, Questions to be Answered, V’s, Canada, Climate Lockdowns, Compromised Systems, Communism & more!
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