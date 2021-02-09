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** “The Secret History of the Globalist Shadow Campaign That Saved them the 2020 Election” - Time Magazine - 05/Feb/2021
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130 views • February 09, 2021
** Globalist Deep State Shadow Campaign Conspired to Stop President Trump from Winning 2020 Election ** - Time Magazine
** Time Magazine Claims An Elite Cabal Conspired to Stop Trump from winning, Manipulating Laws and News
- Tim Pool, 05/Feb/2021
- Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0BEHO08r67U
-- TIME Magazine Claims An Elite Cabal Conspired To Stop Trump From Winning, Manipulating Laws And News. They celebrate the news as though defenders of Democracy saved the day. They call it the Shadow Campaign that "saved" the 2020 election. Democrat elites, Political insiders, Corporate Media, and Big Tech moguls are said to have been involved in a "cabal" in order to protect the "proper outcome" of the election. While they claim they did not explicitly want to stop Trump from winning, because of course they can't say that, they claim they were fighting against Trump's disinformation What is revealing is how Democrat lawyer Marc Elias is now claiming votes were not read by voting machines properly in a much similar way that Trump and his allies claimed, though not completely the same. The game is rigged by a cabal of powerful elites to ensure the winner of our election was their preferred winner. And that is not my opinion; it’s the claim by TIME Magazine
** Time Magazine Claims An Elite Cabal Conspired to Stop Trump from winning, Manipulating Laws and News
- Tim Pool, 05/Feb/2021
- Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0BEHO08r67U
-- TIME Magazine Claims An Elite Cabal Conspired To Stop Trump From Winning, Manipulating Laws And News. They celebrate the news as though defenders of Democracy saved the day. They call it the Shadow Campaign that "saved" the 2020 election. Democrat elites, Political insiders, Corporate Media, and Big Tech moguls are said to have been involved in a "cabal" in order to protect the "proper outcome" of the election. While they claim they did not explicitly want to stop Trump from winning, because of course they can't say that, they claim they were fighting against Trump's disinformation What is revealing is how Democrat lawyer Marc Elias is now claiming votes were not read by voting machines properly in a much similar way that Trump and his allies claimed, though not completely the same. The game is rigged by a cabal of powerful elites to ensure the winner of our election was their preferred winner. And that is not my opinion; it’s the claim by TIME Magazine
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