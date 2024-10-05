Psalm 23 The Shepards Blues

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Source:
https://odysee.com/@DavidSangTheBlues:9?view=content
I do not own the content of this material please subscribe to creator ...
Fair use principles under Section 107 of the Copyright Act allow the unlicensed use of copyrighted materials for fair use purposes, such as commentary, criticism, teaching, and news reporting.