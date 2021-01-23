© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Memo Is Just The Beginning, How Do You Set The Stage, Public Opinion.
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
360 views • January 23, 2021
The agenda of the [DS]/[CB] moving forward is convince everyone that the economy is in a crisis, the virus is bad while restaurants and businesses open up and the test cycles are reduced.
Biden will say he turned it around while getting rid of jobs at the same time. The patriots are now setting the stage for public opinion.
Trump declassified the cross fire hurricane investigation, information is being dripped out, to prepare the public for what is coming.
The memo is just the beginning, more is on its way.
This will set the narrative and make the [DS] players feel pain at each step of the way.
Biden and his administration have a SC lurking in the background, impeachment papers have been filed and Durham will most likely begin to unseal indictments to make arrests, just like Mueller. Sometimes you must show the people.
Biden will say he turned it around while getting rid of jobs at the same time. The patriots are now setting the stage for public opinion.
Trump declassified the cross fire hurricane investigation, information is being dripped out, to prepare the public for what is coming.
The memo is just the beginning, more is on its way.
This will set the narrative and make the [DS] players feel pain at each step of the way.
Biden and his administration have a SC lurking in the background, impeachment papers have been filed and Durham will most likely begin to unseal indictments to make arrests, just like Mueller. Sometimes you must show the people.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.