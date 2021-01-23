Memo Is Just The Beginning, How Do You Set The Stage, Public Opinion.

The agenda of the [DS]/[CB] moving forward is convince everyone that the economy is in a crisis, the virus is bad while restaurants and businesses open up and the test cycles are reduced.

Biden will say he turned it around while getting rid of jobs at the same time. The patriots are now setting the stage for public opinion.

Trump declassified the cross fire hurricane investigation, information is being dripped out, to prepare the public for what is coming.

The memo is just the beginning, more is on its way.

This will set the narrative and make the [DS] players feel pain at each step of the way.

Biden and his administration have a SC lurking in the background, impeachment papers have been filed and Durham will most likely begin to unseal indictments to make arrests, just like Mueller. Sometimes you must show the people.