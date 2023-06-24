Journalist Alina Lipp showed the Wagner column in Rostov. I managed to ask them a few questions.
The military confirmed that they were from the #Wagner PMCs and that they had come to visit. At the moment, everything is calm in Rostov.
07:30 Moscow time
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.