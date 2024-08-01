Culture War | “GOD is About to INTERVENE on The World This SUMMER” | Bo Polny | The Analyst of Time

We welcome Bo Polny today to delve into what is happening in the financial market within America today. Bo shares how God transitioned him out of medicine and into the charting timelines in the financial sector, specifically as it relates to precious metals, and informs us of his past confirmed predictions and shares with us some new ones. He tells us as you take timelines written within the scriptures, you can predict the future. Bo explains how one prediction was confirmed just a few days ago! Find Bo or purchase his book, Revelation, about these timelines at:

https://www.gold2020forecast.com/ or on X at: https://x.com/bopolny?s=11&t=vi9a9yQT4A38l0yf3ae6jw. If you would like to support the Moms on a Mission Podcasts, please use our AMAZING Patriot affiliates below or head over to our website at:

www.momsonamission.net and donate there! THANK YOU!!!!





Affiliates:

Healthy Home Technologies:

https://www.healthyhometechs.com/ - Use promo code mission for exclusive savings off your order and free shipping. Or call 918-215-2696.





The Wellness Company:

://www.twc.health/discount/MISSI?= - Use promo code mission for 10% off your order.





DrStellaMD:

https://drstellamd.com/ - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.





Fix The World Morocco: EMF Protection Items :

https://ftwproject.com/ref/524





Grid Down Chow Down Freeze Dried Raw Beef: https://griddownchowdown.com/- Use this link or code mission for 5% off your order.





The Dr. Ardis Show:

https://thedrardisshow.com/?aff=72 - Code mission for 10% off your order.





General Flynn Books and Merch:

http://Generalflynn.com/momsonamission





Flynn - The Movie: Get Live Tickets Here

https://www.flynnmovie.com/ref/MomsOnAMission/





The Culture of 1776- Cute, Fun, Cultural Truth Apparel:

https://cultureof1776.com/- Code mission for 10% off your order.





My Pillow Products:

www.mypillow.com - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.





Dr. Meehan- Hormone and Supplement Health:

www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.





Dr. Jason Dean’s Full Moon Protocol- Parasitic and Toxin Cleanse and Natural Health Supplements:

www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first order.





Organic Body Essentials- Clean Skin Care:

https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=mission - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.





Drs. Mark and Michelle Sherwood’s Kingdom Fuel and Kingdom Kandy:

http://sherwood.tv/mission- Use promo code mission for 10% off your order.









Cookie Culture Custom Cookies:

https://www.cookieculture.com/?ref=tSJ2LX1Up8GhUZ- Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.





Links:

www.momsonamission.net





Moms on a Mission Social Media:

https://instagram.com/momsonamission918?igshid=MTk0NTkyODZkYg==





https://www.facebook.com/Momsonamission.net?mibextid=LQQJ4d



